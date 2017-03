09 March 2017 - Motorists are advised to avoid the Reiger Park area in Boksburg due to protest action on the roads. Photo: via Twitter.com/Boksburg Advertiser‏ @BoksburgNews

BOKSBURG - Five people have been injured in clashes between protesters and police in Reiger Park in Boksburg .

Motorists travelling near the area, east of Johannesburg are being advised to use alternative routes this morning.

Residents in the area are protesting and burning tyres.

It is unclear what's behind the dissent, but it's believed that residents are angry over RDP housing being given to foreigners.

EMPD Spokesperson, Kobedi Mokheseng gives more insight:

eNCA