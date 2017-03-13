Relief aid pours in for Hout Bay residents

Massive inferno's broke out on Saturday and destroyed 3,500 homes in Imizamo Yethu. Photo: Twitter / @FireVictorBravo

CAPE TOWN - About 15,000 people affected by raging Hout Bay fires have been given emergency shelter in various community halls around the area.

Tents have also been set up at the Hout Bay sports complex where NGOs are providing humanitarian relief.

Fires were still being fanned by strong winds in the direction of Sandy Bay on Sunday night.

Massive inferno's broke out on Saturday and destroyed 3,500 homes in Imizamo Yethu.

Some residents managed to save their belongings.

Two people were killed in this fire.

eNCA