Relief as dam levels in Cape Town rise above 50%

Western Cape has been battling its worst drought in a century.

CAPE TOWN – Dam levels in the drought-stricken Western Cape have risen above 50 percent, the Western Cape government said.

The province has been battling its worst drought in a century.

A year ago the level was at 26 percent and towards the end of April 2018, the level was still around 16-percent.

The dams feeding the City of Cape Town are currently standing at 56 percent.

Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell says the rainfall this winter season has provided much-needed relief.

“We have received a lot of water. That along with the province’s augmentation work over the past three years and the public’s efforts to conserve water has seen us through a very dry period,” he said.

“We want to thank each and every person who has played a part in managing this drought.”

Residents have been advised to continue with water reduction efforts with Bredell saying it is still too soon to ease up on water savings.

“We are breathing slightly easier but we must make it clear that we are not out of the woods yet,” Bredell said.

“For one thing, 50 percent is not 100 percent or even 80 percent and we are heading to a summer season where demand will increase again rapidly. In addition, the situation in the Gouritz River Catchment area remains serious.”

Bredell says weather forecasters are indicating some additional rainfall for July, August and September but with very little confidence in the forecast which means there is a small likelihood of more good rains to come.

“Given the present situation in water levels of our dams and the continued long-term winter outlook, we continue to urge the public to do as much as possible to conserve water,” he said.

“In fact, we are urging that the behaviour change we have seen with water usage, must become long-term and permanent moving forward.”

Major Dam statistics

Theewaterskloof dam – 41.2% full this week (2017: 20.9%. Last week: 40.3%)

Voëlvlei dam – 57% full this week (2017: 22%. Last week: 54%)

Bergriver Dam 86% full this week (2017: 38%. Last week: 85%)

Clanwilliam Dam 98%. (2017: 25%. Last week: 96%)

