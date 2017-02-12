Remains of PAC members returned to families

The remains of 14 PAC members were exhumed as part of the Gallows Project which has so far seen the exhumation of 83 political prisoners for reburial.

MTHATHA – The remains of 14 members of the Pan African Congress's military wing were returned to their families in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Minister of Justice Michael Masutha presided over the ceremony in Baziya, Mthatha.

The political prisoners were hanged by the apartheid government and buried in unmarked graves in Pretoria.

The remains were exhumed between December last year and January this year as part of the Gallows Project which has so far seen the exhumation of 83 political prisoners for reburial.

A total of 130 political prisoners were hanged at the then Pretoria Maximum Prison gallows between 1960 and 1990.

eNCA