Remembering Sindiso Magaqa

JOHANNESBURG - This week marks one year since former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa was shot.

Magaqa was a key witness in the Hawks' investigation into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Magaqa and two other councilors were shot shortly after the murder of three other people in the Umzimkhulu area.

He died in hospital almost two months later.

It was later suspected he was poisoned, but the Hawks denied this claim.

Today all i think about is my brother and Comrade Sindiso Magaqa. Rest in Peace Shemeni. I love you. — Samora Makalima (@Mahazel5) July 14, 2018

A Year Later, still no justice for #SindisoMagaqa — Gleesh Water Walker (@ZolaniNkomo) July 14, 2018

This time tomorrow will be a year since you stopped your car at a local shop in Ibisi, & gunmen walked2ur car &sprayed bullets at u. But the God you loved decreed that it was simply not your time to leave. On 13 June 2017 u began2defy the death they'd planned4u. #SindisoMagaqa pic.twitter.com/T7aObO2cps — Asanda Magaqa (@asandamagaqa) July 12, 2018

