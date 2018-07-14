Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Remembering Sindiso Magaqa

  • South Africa
File: This week marks one year since former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa was shot.

JOHANNESBURG - This week marks one year since former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa was shot.

Magaqa was a key witness in the Hawks' investigation into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

WATCH: Sindiso Magaqa laid to rest

Magaqa and two other councilors were shot shortly after the murder of three other people in the Umzimkhulu area.

He died in hospital almost two months later.

It was later suspected he was poisoned, but the Hawks denied this claim.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

