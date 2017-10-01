Rescue volunteers assist whale off Southern Cape coast

SAWDN trained volunteers cut rope free from a 14 metre juvenile humpback whale 45 nautical miles out to sea off the Southern Cape coast. Photo: SAWDN / via ANA

KNYSNA – The South African Whale Disentanglement Network (SAWDN) on Sunday successfully freed a whale entangled in rope well over 40 nautical miles off-shore of the Southern Cape coast in what was the furthest disentanglement operation to date.

SAWDN spokesman Craig Lambinon said SAWDN volunteers were alerted at about 9.30am by a passing vessel reporting to be 45 nautical miles off-shore between Knysna and Plettenberg Bay where they had happened upon a whale entangled in rope with the whale appearing to be “anchored to the sea bed”.

Rescue of a beached whale- it's so damn heavy ! #whales pic.twitter.com/EotONBoNfA — Five Oceans (@allfiveoceans) September 21, 2017

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Plettenberg Bay sea rescue craft Leonard Smith, with SAWDN volunteers and the specialised cutting equipment on board, launched from Plettenberg Bay at 12.20pm. The NSRI Knysna sea rescue craft Colorpress Rescuer launched from Knysna at the same time as a back-up safety boat, he said.

Both sea rescue craft arrived at 1.50pm at the GPS co-ordinates provided by the skipper of the passing vessel. The SAWDN volunteers found a juvenile humpback whale of about 14 metres anchored to the sea bed with fishing rope around its tail and a single floatation buoy, Lambinon said.

Knysna’s 2017 whale watching season kicked off with a bang with the arrival of no less that 12 southern right whaleshttps://t.co/1M6t23d5Lw pic.twitter.com/Cs6hqDDzm1 — Ocean Odyssey (@Knysnawhales) May 29, 2017

“The SAWDN volunteers got to work and the line around the tail was cut, which freed the whale from the anchored entrapment, and then the floatation buoy was cut. All lines and the buoy cut free were recovered.

“The cutting operation took 20 minutes before the whale was freed from the rope and buoy and the whale swam off confidently, and we are confident that the operation has been successful and the whale appears to be healthy. This is the furthest out to sea that a SAWDN operation has been conducted,” Lambinon said.

African News Agency