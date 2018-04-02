Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Calls for swift action as sinkholes ravage Laudium

  • South Africa
Law enforcement agencies have been deployed along the R55 after the road was partially closed due to sinkholes. Photo: Khayelihle Khumalo‏/Enca

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Laudium in the City of Tshwane is pleading with authorities to act swiftly to fix sinkholes in the area.

A part of the R55 road in the area was partially cordoned off due to sinkholes and law enforcement agencies were deployed to the area to the monitor the situation.

WATCH: Motorists urged to avoid R55 due to huge sinkhole

There are at least eight sinkholes to be attended to in Laudium.

Authorities launched an investigation to determine the cause of the sinkholes.

Businesses in the area have been affected by the sinkholes.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close