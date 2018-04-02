Calls for swift action as sinkholes ravage Laudium

Law enforcement agencies have been deployed along the R55 after the road was partially closed due to sinkholes. Photo: Khayelihle Khumalo‏/Enca

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Laudium in the City of Tshwane is pleading with authorities to act swiftly to fix sinkholes in the area.

Authorities have also cautioned onlookers to stay away from the site. #Sinkhole pic.twitter.com/u1bJYN4phB — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 1, 2018

A part of the R55 road in the area was partially cordoned off due to sinkholes and law enforcement agencies were deployed to the area to the monitor the situation.

There are at least eight sinkholes to be attended to in Laudium.

Not far from R55, you have this road & it's been affected in a big way around Laudium. #Sinkhole pic.twitter.com/XQbJtw0FA4 — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 1, 2018

Authorities launched an investigation to determine the cause of the sinkholes.

Businesses in the area have been affected by the sinkholes.

eNCA