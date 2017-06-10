Residents evacuated along Garden Route

10 June 2017 - Firefighters from Working On Fire are providing assistance in major efforts to quell the Knysna fires, and SANDF Oryx helicopters have been deployed to help in the Southern Cape as well. Photo: via Twitter.com/Yusuf Abramjee @Abramjee

KNYSNA - Residents of White Location in Knysna have been told to evacuate the area as winds constantly shift direction, leading to uncertainty of the situation.

Earlier, the Knysna municipality had indicated the residents in this area were no longer in danger, and did not need to evacuate, but the situation remains ever-changing.

#KnysnaFire UPDATE :Brenton-On-Sea residents to please evacuate to Knysna Primary school hall as to better accommodate you. @gotravelbug — KnysnaMunicipality (@KnysnaMuni) June 10, 2017

Community members have called for more firefighters to assist in battling the blaze.

Firefighters are still battling flames in the Sedgefield area south of Knysna, and there's also been a flare-up just north of Knysna.

The N2 highway between Buffels Bay and Sedgefield is closed due to poor visibility. Motorists have also been urged to stay away from the Van Stadens River Gorge area outside of Port Elizabeth as the route has been declared unsafe to drive.

Wind speeds have picked up, resulting in the closure of the N2 in that location.

#PEfire The N2 is CLOSED this is the situation right now near Woodridge. video from Malcolm Voster pic.twitter.com/x4c5EuV99A — AlgoaFMNews (@AlgoaFMNews) June 10, 2017

Firefighters from Working On Fire are providing assistance, and SANDF Oryx helicopters have been deployed to help quell fires in the Southern Cape.

#Knysnafire Oryx helicopter struggling in gale force winds. Video: Chris Hutchings pic.twitter.com/t1NG5Z63Tu — AlgoaFMNews (@AlgoaFMNews) June 10, 2017

Meanwhile, firefighters have mostly contained the flames in Plettenberg Bay. They’ve been putting out fires since early this morning.

The region's been battling the raging fires for four days now.

Reports indicate that around 400 homes have been razed to the ground.

#KnysnaFire Day 4: Devastating wildfires - Damage & loss abound. A nation united behind affected communities. Humbled by the generosity. pic.twitter.com/HhF4unlS53 — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) June 10, 2017

A donation drive is under way to assist those left destitute by the disaster.

#KnysnaFire please call our emergency call centre with any emergencies. pic.twitter.com/21l9xKe9gS — KnysnaMunicipality (@KnysnaMuni) June 10, 2017

eNCA