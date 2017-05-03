Residents protest outside Coligny court

A group of protesters have gathered outside the Coligny magistrate's court. Photo: eNCA / Zikhona Tsona

COLIGNY - A group of protesters have gathered outside the Coligny magistrate's court.



They are demanding the court deny bail to two men accused of killing a teenager last week.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte are accused of murdering a 17-year-old boy.

Some residents are also calling for the charges to be dropped.

Meanwhile, the sole eyewitness has been placed in the witness protection programme, an investigator told the court.

Brigadier Clifford Kgorane told magistrate Makgaola Foso that the witness had to be moved to a place of safety after he was threatened by the accused.

