Residents to vote in Nquthu by-election

NQUTHU - Residents of the highly contested Nquthu region in KwaZulu-Natal will vote in a by-election on Wednesday.

Special voting took place on Tuesday.

Fourteen parties are vying for control of the municipality which has had no political leadership since the local government elections in August.

It was placed under administration after several failed bids to elect new office-bearers.

Some residents say -- based on past experience -- that casting a ballot seems to make very little difference.

But they're clinging to hope that, whoever wins, will bring change.

