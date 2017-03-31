Rhodes Park trio to hear fate

JOHANNESBURG - The three men involved in the Rhodes Park attack will be sentenced in the South Gauteng High Court on Friday.

Admore Ndlovu, Thabo Nkala and Mduduzi Mathibela were found guilty of robbery, two counts of rape and two of murder on Tuesday.

The men were part of a gang of about 12 who attacked two couples in the park in October 2015.

The women were raped in front of their husbands.

The gang then bound the men and threw them in the park’s lake where they drowned.

It emerged during court testimony this week that the two women tried to commit suicide after the ordeal.

eNCA