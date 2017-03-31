Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Rhodes Park trio to hear fate

  • South Africa


JOHANNESBURG - The three men involved in the Rhodes Park attack will be sentenced in the South Gauteng High Court on Friday.

Admore Ndlovu, Thabo Nkala and Mduduzi Mathibela were found guilty of robbery, two counts of rape and two of murder on Tuesday.

The men were part of a gang of about 12 who attacked two couples in the park in October 2015.

READ: State seeks life for Rhodes Park accused

The women were raped in front of their husbands.

The gang then bound the men and threw them in the park’s lake where they drowned.

It emerged during court testimony this week that the two women tried to commit suicide after the ordeal.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close