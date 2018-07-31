UPDATE: Eskom begins stage 1 load-shedding

File: Eskom encouraged electricity users to reduce their consumption to ease the demand for power, advising residents and businesses to switch off geysers and non-essential appliances during peak hours (5 am -10 am and 5 pm - 10 pm). Photo: eNCA/Benita Enoch

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Tuesday evening announced stage 1 rotational load-shedding from 17h00 to 22h00.

Load-shedding schedules are available on the Eskom website

The Power utility said this was “due to a shortage of capacity from the effects of the recent industrial action.”

Earlier, Eskom had warned consumers of the risk of rotational load-shedding.

The power utility stated Stage 1 load-shedding would only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

In a statement, Eskom expanded saying, "The electricity system remains constrained with a high probability of Stage 1 rotational load-shedding this evening from 5 pm to 9 pm as a result of the industrial action which continues to impact operations at Eskom’s sites."

Eskom confirmed they have sought the services of the CCMA to resolve the conflict between them and the unions.

The company has also engaged the South African police service to monitor power stations.

"Eskom will advise if load-shedding will be conducted in either stage 1, stage 2, stage 3 or stage 4, dependent on the capacity shortage. Stage 1 requires 1000MW to be rotationally loadshed nation-wide, stage 2 requires 2000MW, stage 3 requires 3000MW and stage 4 calls for up to 4000MW to be rotationally loadshed nationally at a given period.

Load-shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout," said Eskom.

The power utility encouraged electricity users to reduce their consumption to ease the demand for power, advising residents and businesses to switch off geysers and non-essential appliances during peak hours (5 am -10 am and 5 pm - 10 pm).

