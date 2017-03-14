Riverlea residents march against RDP houses

JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Riverlea have given the Department of Human Settlements seven days to respond to their grievances or face more protest action.

Residents took to the streets on Monday morning calling for an end to the proposed development of RDP houses in the area southwest of Johannesburg.

They say this was done without consulting homeowners or residents who are still paying off home loans on their properties.

They fear the value of their properties will depreciate if RDP houses are built on the land they were told was earmarked for a primary school or shopping complex.

The developer who sold them properties off plan a few years ago reportedly told them about the planned school and shopping complex.

Protesters also complained about escalating crime, drug dealers and illegal mining in the area.

“What we are saying to these people is that they must consult with us. I know we have this problem of entitlement in South Africa but in this case we are speaking of our safety, our health and our living," said Riverlea resident Pule Boleu.

“I mean I can’t pay for a bond or rent and live like I am living. It’s not fair. Where is democracy? Does Zuma live like this in Nkandla? I don’t think so.”

Human Settlement representative Kevin Simelani met the community and received their concerns with a promise to provide feedback within a week.

