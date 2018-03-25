Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Limpopo road re-opened after heavy flooding

  • South Africa
eNCA reporter Slindelo Masikane is in Hammanskraal following up on reports that crocodiles are on the loose. Video: eNCA

POLOKWANE – There is a free flow of traffic on the N1 and R101 in Limpopo after heavy rains caused flooding in the area.

The R101 road between Hammanskraal and Bela-Bela has been re-opened.

On Saturday night, authorities closed off the route after the bridge at Pienaarsrivier was flooded.

READ: Gauteng floods cause havoc

There were reports that the bridge on the R101 road had might have collapsed but these have been dismissed.

Limpopo Police Commissioner Nneke Ledwaba said there is a free flow of traffic.

“I was part of that traffic too. Yes, there's a free flow of traffic from point A to B to C together with the word D. So, there is no damage to any part of the bridge.”

There were also reports that crocodiles in the area might be on the loose after the heavy rains, but police have eased any panic.

“I can confirm that I have not seen it since I have been here,” said Ledwaba.

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close