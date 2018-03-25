Limpopo road re-opened after heavy flooding

eNCA reporter Slindelo Masikane is in Hammanskraal following up on reports that crocodiles are on the loose. Video: eNCA

POLOKWANE – There is a free flow of traffic on the N1 and R101 in Limpopo after heavy rains caused flooding in the area.

The R101 road between Hammanskraal and Bela-Bela has been re-opened.

On Saturday night, authorities closed off the route after the bridge at Pienaarsrivier was flooded.

There were reports that the bridge on the R101 road had might have collapsed but these have been dismissed.

Limpopo Police Commissioner Nneke Ledwaba said there is a free flow of traffic.

“I was part of that traffic too. Yes, there's a free flow of traffic from point A to B to C together with the word D. So, there is no damage to any part of the bridge.”

#Pienaarsrivier People's belongings have been ruined due to flooding. Others managed to save some of their things. pic.twitter.com/D02mpeH28b — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) March 25, 2018

There were also reports that crocodiles in the area might be on the loose after the heavy rains, but police have eased any panic.

“I can confirm that I have not seen it since I have been here,” said Ledwaba.

#Pienaarsrivier About 5 homes have been damaged due to flooding in the area. pic.twitter.com/6NPglvU9fM — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) March 25, 2018

#Pienaarsrivier Images from the community when it was flooding yesterday. Some families had to be evacuated from their homes. pic.twitter.com/Lo3Luzb08s — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) March 25, 2018

#Pienaarsrivier The damage inside and outside some people's homes. pic.twitter.com/G9b2PeDVUE — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) March 25, 2018

eNCA