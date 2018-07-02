Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Authorities on high alert as stormy weather hits the Cape

About 4,000 homes were also affected by floods in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Macassar. Photo: eNCA / Athi Mtongana

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

CAPE TOWN - In the Cape Winelands, the search is continuing for three children and three adults.

The trailer-tractor they were travelling on was swept away in flooding near the Jan du Toit River on Sunday.

Two children who were also on the vehicle at the time have already been rescued.

Meanwhile, several informal settlements in Ceres and Tulbagh have been affected by the stormy weather.

The cold front that's sweeping through the country has already brought snow to three provinces.

Snow has fallen in the Western, Northern and Eastern Cape.

Most mountain ranges are covered in snow in the Western Cape.

The snow has also forced the closure of at least two passes.

The Gydo Pass and Theronsberg Pass are both closed to traffic.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes.

eNCA

