Robbie Malinga's family and friends making peace with his death

Entrepreneur and radio host DJ Sbu (real name Sibusiso Leope) at a media briefing of musician Robbie Malinga, Christmas Day from complications related to anaemia. Photo: Ditiro Selepe/ eNCA

Former record label boss TK Nciza (L) and Kholi Malinga speak to the media ahead of musician Robbie's memorial service and funeral Photo: Ditiro Selepe/ eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends of Robbie Malinga say they're slowly making peace with his death and are ready to say their goodbyes. Some of his closest relatives and friends spoke to the media ahead of his memorial service and funeral.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBUEG – Family and friends of Robbie Malinga say they're slowly making peace with his death, and are ready to say their goodbyes. The 47-year-old musician died on Christmas Day from complications related to anaemia.

On Wednesday, some of his closest relatives and friends spoke to the media ahead of his memorial service and funeral.

Record-label owner TK Nciza said he met Malinga in 1994, when they were both just starting in the music industry.

Nciza said he knew from the moment they met that Malinga was a musical ‘old soul’.

“There is something I picked up when we were younger with Robbie is that he was a soulful type of a person and I always fell in love with that part of him. Intsimbi and other songs he did with Shebeleza were who Robbie was,” he said.

Nciza said his friendship with Malinga was one of a kind.

"He had positive energy and we were so jealous about our relationship, irrespective whether I’ve done to him or what he did to me and we never allowed anybody to come between us. To find a person like that, you don’t just wake up and it happens. He loved his family and his kids,” he said.

Other industry friends also shared their fondest memories of Malinga.

"I would go to Robbie and say, 'It looks like they're going to cut my electricity off, can you help me out?', and he would say, ‘Oh you don’t have money, Shebeleza? I’m going to tell the media you're broke!'" said musician Doc Shebeleza.

Radio personality and musician Sibusiso 'DJ Sbu' Leope said Malinga used to make jokes when they were recording songs in studio.

“Studio moments, when we were making music, when he makes jokes, when he talks about how we're going to kick some ass in the industry, how other artists are not going to touch us, how we're going to dress when we go pick up awards - he says that when we're still recording in the studio,” said Leope.

Malinga's memorial service is expected to take place at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Friday. His funeral is set to take place next Tuesday.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has also sent its condolences to the family and friends of the late Afro Pop musician.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the public broadcaster celebrated Malinga’s life as one of the finest talent that the country was blessed with.

“His artistic work has immensely contributed in assisting the SABC to achieve its public service mandate which is to educate and entertain the people of South Africa.

“Robbie Malinga will be remembered as one of the greatest musicians and producers. He devoted his life to imparting his knowledge in music to emerging and established musicians alike,” Kganyago said in a statement.

“His collaboration work with various artists demonstrate how noble and humble he was. Malinga’s paramount concern was to contribute meaningfully to the music industry. Throughout his career he remained an inspiration and a well of great music knowledge for all artists.”

He said that Malinga’s music was played on SABC platforms throughout the years and would continue to do so in order to deepen the understanding of the pivotal role he played in society.

“Malinga was awarded a lifetime achievement award during the 13th edition of the Metro FM Awards (MMA) ceremony in 2014. During the previous MMAs early this year Musa featuring Robbie Malinga’s song Mthande,from the album Mr. Serious scooped the best duo award,” said Kgayango.

“Robbie Malinga will be deeply missed, however, the SABC airwaves will carry his great memories.”

Meanwhile, the Black Business Council (BBC) Secretary General George Sebulela said: “His entrepreneurial spirit was an inspiration and the epitome of black excellence. He inspired a lot of young black musicians to dream and start their own record labels. The BBC leadership and the greater body of black business only hope to espouse such attributes in our pursuit to make South Africa an inclusive economic society”.

BBC said that Malinga was not only a great musician, but also an entrepreneur who braved the odds as a young black musician early in his career.

“His passion for the industry saw him breathe life into the careers of other musicians whom he developed to great success. He created other legends in the industry. His establishment of his record label, Robbie Malinga Entertainment, was a true testament of his commitment to empower youth and develop new talent,” said BBC CEO Kganki Matabane.

“Robbie had captured and made the local genre very popular in the townships, rural areas and cities across South Africa, including the rest of the African continent.”

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA