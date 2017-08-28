Robert McBride no stranger to controversy

File: Robert McBride is accused of assaulting a young woman. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The head of the police watchdog is rejecting claims that he attacked a young woman.

Robert McBride said the person who laid the complaint is not the alleged victim.

He also claimed the complaint is linked to Khomotso Phahlane, the former police chief accused of corruption.

McBride is no stranger to controversy.

In 2006, McBride was charged with drunk driving after crashing his car after a staff Christmas party.

He was convicted in 2011, receiving a two-year sentence for drunk driving.

Three years later, he's calling the shots at police watchdog, the IPID.

McBride's team investigates Phahlane, the acting national commissioner accused of corruption.

Not long afterwards, McBride is the one facing charges.

The NPA accuses him of fraud, claiming he tampered with a crucial report.

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko suspends him.

But the Constitutional Court rejects that decision, declaring it invalid.

Dirty tricks or not, McBride's timeline is marked by turmoil. It's a career full of conflict.

It seems the latest battle has only just begun.

* Watch the full video report by Michael Marillier in the gallery above.

eNCA