UPDATE: Severe storms, flooding across Gauteng, KZN

JOHANNESBURG - The roof of a fruit and vegetable shop at the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, collapsed on Saturday.

According to ER24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

City of Johannesburg's emergency management services spokesperson, Nana Radebe said their team is still assessing the situation in Lenasia.

ER24 has since reported of several incidents around the province due to a severe storm that ripped through the province on Saturday afternoon.

Damage at Trade Route Mall Lenasia. Flooding. pic.twitter.com/0XNF6pliUF — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 30, 2017

“In the West Rand, on the M12 Impala road, 6 people sustained injuries in a taxi collision. Another two people were injured with one airlifted to the hospital in Protea Glen when two motorbikes were involved in a crash,” Vermaak said.

#VisionTactical responded to the collapsed roof at Fruit & Veg City in Lenasia! pic.twitter.com/2Aqkzm4lTN — Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) December 30, 2017

Motorists are urged to be safe on the roads by @CityofJoburgEMS #JoburgRoadSafety ^GZ pic.twitter.com/e2M2TKZAl7 — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 30, 2017

Heavy rain was also reported in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Very bad weather conditions in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/q5Kyw6vQxc — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) December 30, 2017

