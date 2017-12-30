Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Severe storms, flooding across Gauteng, KZN

  • South Africa
According to ER24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak, no injuries or fatalities were reported. City of Johannesburg's Nana Radebe says their team is still assessing the situation. Photo: Yusuf Abramjee

JOHANNESBURG - The roof of a fruit and vegetable shop at the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, collapsed on Saturday.

According to ER24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

City of Johannesburg's emergency management services spokesperson, Nana Radebe said their team is still assessing the situation in Lenasia.

ER24 has since reported of several incidents around the province due to a severe storm that ripped through the province on Saturday afternoon.

“In the West Rand, on the M12 Impala road, 6 people sustained injuries in a taxi collision. Another two people were injured with one airlifted to the hospital in Protea Glen when two motorbikes were involved in a crash,” Vermaak said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Heavy rain was also reported in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). 

 

 

 


 

 

 

