Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Route between PE and Joburg reopen after fatal train crash

  • South Africa
File: Workers stand next to a wreckage after a train crash near Hennenman in the Free State province, South Africa, January 4, 2018. Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG - Rail lines between Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth have been reopened, following last week’s deadly Free State train crash.

19 people  died and more than 200 others injured when a passenger train collided with a truck near Kroonstad.

WATCH: Rescuer tells of desperate search for child as train burned

The Shosholoza Meyl train was en route from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.

Many of the passengers were tourists returning home after the holidays.

"Next week we are starting with the main line and then we'll finish it in three days’ time. What happens now after that, we are going to remove all of the scraps here, and clean up here and everything will be normal," says Marvin Van Heerden, Track Inspector.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close