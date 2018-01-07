Route between PE and Joburg reopen after fatal train crash

File: Workers stand next to a wreckage after a train crash near Hennenman in the Free State province, South Africa, January 4, 2018. Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG - Rail lines between Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth have been reopened, following last week’s deadly Free State train crash.

19 people died and more than 200 others injured when a passenger train collided with a truck near Kroonstad.

The Shosholoza Meyl train was en route from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.

Many of the passengers were tourists returning home after the holidays.

"Next week we are starting with the main line and then we'll finish it in three days’ time. What happens now after that, we are going to remove all of the scraps here, and clean up here and everything will be normal," says Marvin Van Heerden, Track Inspector.

