RTMC denies officers left to sleep outside

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has denied that several members of the National Traffic Police have been left stranded in Mpumalanga.

Photos, purportedly showing 20 officers in uniform sleeping outside next to their luggage, have been circulating on social media.

20 NATIONAL TRAFFIC POLICE MEMBERS FROM GP, MALE & FEMALE, LEFT STRANDED BY THEIR DEPT : CROCODILE RIVER. ENHLANZENI DISTRICT. MP. NO FOOD, SHELTER OR TRANSPORT. ALL WITH STATE FIREARMS. pic.twitter.com/qEyYwIpaRh — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) March 30, 2018

But in a statement on Friday, the RTMC said the officers had refused the accommodation booked for them at Komatipoort, opting to sleep out in the open.

"Through their conduct, the officers have brought the Corporation and the entire government into disrepute and undermined government efforts to improve safety on the roads over the Easter period," the RTMC said.

"The Corporation commends those officers who have resisted this unacceptable conduct and took occupation of the rooms booked for them. The action of these officers happens against the background of a court interdict obtained by the Corporation in January preventing officers from embarking on illegal industrial action."

The RTMC also blamed Black First Land First for jumping on the "bandwagon" without establishing the facts.

The Corporation assured the public that the actions of the officers will not divert its attention from ensuring road safety during the Easter weekend.

It said action would be taken against the officers for their ill-discipline.

