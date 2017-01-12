RTMC to probe fatal KZN taxi accident

The taxi loaded with children collided with a bus in the Ntuzuma area. Four pupils were killed and 18 people hurt. Photo: Twitter / @_ArriveAlive

DURBAN - Government officials are to meet with families whose children were killed in a minibus crash on Wednesday while on their way to school.



The taxi loaded with children collided with a bus in the Ntuzuma area.

Four pupils were killed and 18 people hurt.

Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has appointed investigators to probe the accident.

RTMC calls on taxi associations to demonstrate their true commitment to road safety by dealing decisively with the driver of the minibus and its owners.

“It is not acceptable for associations to keep quiet when tragedies of this nature take place,” said the RTMC.

It called on the traffic law enforcement authorities to extend their zero-tolerance enforcement to all vehicles transporting school children.

- Additional reporting ANA

