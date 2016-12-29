Ruling brings end to bicycle cartel probe

JOHANNESBURG, 27 December 2016 - The Competition Commission has welcomed the Competition Appeal Court’s decision in a case brought by two wholesalers that were part of the bicycle cartel. Video: eNCA

According to the commission some in the industry colluded to fix the price of bicycles and accessories.

However, wholesalers Omnico and Cool Heat appealed that they were not liable but this was dismissed.

The ruling brings to an end the long-running bicycle cartel case.

The Competition Commission unearthed a cartel in 2008 where some 20 retailers and wholesalers colluded to fix the prices of bicycles and accessories.

“The way they responded was to want to fix margins of bicycles. They went further to say let’s agree to certain margins. They went on and said well we’ll to 50 percent at a retail level for bicycles and up to margins of 75 percent for accessories bicycle accessories,” said deputy Commissioner of the investigative body, Hardin Ratshisusu.

After a complaint by the commission, 11 retailers and 6 wholesalers agreed to settle the matter.

Administrative penalties of more than R4, 5-million and more than R4, 2-million were imposed on both companies.

The two subsequently took the matter to the Appeals Court, which handed down judgment and concluded the long-running case.

“The Appeal Court said exactly what the Tribunal said. It doesn’t mean by not participating in a meeting and not speaking in that meeting you are not involved in a cartel conduct. They were found that by merely sitting there they were part of it,” said Ratshisusu.

The court ordered the wholesalers to pay the costs of the appeal.

Omnico was granted a 50 percent discount on its administrative penalty.

