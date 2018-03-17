Rural advancement association seeks finalisation of 11,000 land claims

File: The the Rural Development and Land Reform Department has two weeks to iron out its differences with the Association for Rural Advancement. Photo: Flicker.com/Flore de Preneuf / World Bank

JOHANNESBURG - An organisation representing labour tenants has been told to meet with the government to agree on a roadmap to finalise about 11,000 land claims.

The court case, which began in 2013, saw the Land Claims Court order the appointment of a Special Master to oversee the claims process.

But the Rural Development and Land Reform Department wants that decision overturned, and this came before the Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Legal Resources Centre representative Alan Dodson said, “If they work five days a week, it will take 42 years to get through the claims process.”

That’s time that many labour tenants in South Africa simply don’t have.

In 1996, then President Nelson Mandela enacted the Labour Tenants Act, which essentially provides that those who worked the land as compensation for their labour would either be given title to that land or they would be financially compensated.

In 2013, 19,000 labour tenants, represented by the Association for Rural Advancement (Afra), took the Rural Development and Land Reform Department to court to stop it dragging its heels in finalising these claims.

In December 2016 Afra finally succeeded in having a Special Master appointed to oversee the claims process.

But the department then approached the Supreme Court of Appeal wanting that appointment overruled.

“The department must give us the records of all applications that were made. Secondly, the department must show us the plan as to how it is going to process those applications further. Unfortunately, the department failed to do that. As a result of that we changed and said we now need a person in the form of a Special Master that will assist the department in developing a plan to process these applications,” said Thabiso Mbhense from the Legal Resources Centre.

The department has been given two weeks to iron out its differences with Afra before judgment is given.

Counsel for the Rural Development and Land Reform Department Viwe Notshe, said, “What the court has said is that you should try and negotiate and see if you can find something that is less than the Special Master. Also, within two weeks from now you must file a report to tell the court what you have been doing, otherwise, if you cannot reach an agreement, the court will make its own decision.”

Afra, which is hopeful that there will finally be the political will to finalise the outstanding claims, is pinning its hopes on recent changes not only in the cabinet but within the highest office in the land.

“We really hope that as we enter a phase of negotiation that we can see commitment from the very top of the ANC, from our new president, to work together with civil society. That we’ll see a commitment to working together with a Special Master to resolve labour tenant claims,” said Afra's Laurel Oettle.

The majority of labour tenants are elderly and it is hoped that the slow turning wheels of justice may yet deliver before it is too late for them.

