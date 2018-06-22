Rural NWest school gets state of the art science lab

RUSTENBURG - Malefo Secondary School in Tweelagte outside Rustenburg became the first school in the North West to receive a state-of-the-art science laboratory.

There was jubilation as Conlog, a company based in Durban that deals with prepaid electrical metres handed over the laboratory on Friday.

"We as Conlog our purpose is to enrich and connect people to resources, hence when we received a letter from the school pleading for help we saw the need to act and provide this community with resources that will enhance teaching and learning of science in disadvantaged schools," said company representative Sibusiso Sikosana.

Acting chief director in the North West department of education in Bojanala district, Pauline Mokhutle, said the department was happy to get help from private companies in order to ensure that local schools also get a quality education.

She also pleaded with educators and parents to work together in building learners to become better people and future leaders.

Former school principal Elvis Mabyane said the school wrote a letter to Conlog in September 2017, with the help of Sello Sedingwe, a former learner who was passionate about the development of the community asking for assistance with the building of a new sciences laboratory.

"I am happy to come back today to see that it has finally happened. We are grateful and appreciate the effort of such companies and eager others to follow in the same path in helping the department to provide quality education especially when it comes to science," he said.

African News Agency