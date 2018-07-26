DStv Channel 403
Russian president Putin arrives in Joburg for Brics summit

  • South Africa
File: Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived in South Africa for the Brics summit. Photo: AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev

JOHANNESBURG - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in South Africa on Thursday morning, the last head of state to arrive for the Brics summit.

Putin's presidential airliner touched down at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria at around 8.30am in the morning.

This as the 10th Brics Leaders' Summit continues at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Heads of states and more than 1,000 business people from Brazil, Russia, China, India, and South Africa are meeting until Friday to discuss trade and investment among their countries.

Putin will meet with his Brics counterparts for a photo opportunity and a closed meeting before going on a retreat to Maropeng, the official visitor centre of the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, which will be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

African News Agency

