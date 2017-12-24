SA-Botswana border post shut

File: Beitbridge border crossing into Zimbabwe. There were long queues on Sundsay as Zimbabweans went home for Christmas. Photo: AFP / Alexander Joe

JOHANNESBURG - The Zanzibar Border crossing to Botswana is closed until further notice because the Limpopo River is flooding.

The Home Affairs Department says it’s not safe for travellers.

Officials are advising travellers to use the Platjan Border as an alternative.

Meanwhile, traffic is building up at the Beitbridge Border Post to Zimbabwe.

@eNCA This is beitbridge...North heading to border post pic.twitter.com/wYfyjBjy0n — The Yung Analyst (@Bobbytainment) December 24, 2017

It is one of the busiest border crossings for holidaymakers on the continent.

eNCA