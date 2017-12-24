SA-Botswana border post shut

JOHANNESBURG - The Zanzibar Border crossing to Botswana is closed until further notice because the Limpopo River is flooding.
The Home Affairs Department says it’s not safe for travellers.
Officials are advising travellers to use the Platjan Border as an alternative.
Meanwhile, traffic is building up at the Beitbridge Border Post to Zimbabwe.
@eNCA This is beitbridge...North heading to border post pic.twitter.com/wYfyjBjy0n— The Yung Analyst (@Bobbytainment) December 24, 2017
Massive delays at #Beitbridge.This #border needs urgent upgrade to #OneStopBorder agreed by #Zimbabwe and #SouthAfrica. #Beitbridge is key to growing intra-africa trade and to Zimbabwe's resurgence. Lets fast track this @PAChinamasa @the_dti @HomeAffairsSA @eNCA @NewsDayZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/He2YCNDuOC— Move 2 Zimbabwe (@Move2Zimbabwe) December 24, 2017
It is one of the busiest border crossings for holidaymakers on the continent.
