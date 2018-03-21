SA editors' forum condemns Malema's 'inflammatory' attack on eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has responded to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's attack on eNCA.

Malema accused the media house of "advocating an 'anti-black agenda' and supporting white supremacy."

Sanef said in a media release that it "noted with concern inflammatory remarks made by EFF leader Julius Malema on social media about eNCA and its journalists."

I think EFF should really discuss in depth the role of @eNCA in perpetuating and defending white privilege and see if we can’t come to the same conclusion we did with the ANN7. I don’t know maybe I’m wrong but a proper discourse can conclude this. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 18, 2018

The changes at SABC are worrisome, someone is busy creating @eNCA lite at the SABC. We have to find a way of stopping whiteness from taking over the only platform of black people before is too late. @eNCA is the platform that perpetuate white supremacy and there’s no doubt — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 18, 2018

Who spoke about ownership of the @eNCA? There’s a difference between ownership and editorial decisions and therefore your editorial policy is to promote white supremacy that’s all. @eNCA is pushing anti black agenda and you can’t fool us about that, we see you. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 19, 2018

The editors forum noted that Malema had a right to criticise the media and to engage editors when he was unhappy with their coverage. But it said "this right does not extend to making spurious and inflammatory remarks that could endanger journalists." It implored the EFF to use appropriate channels to raise its concerns with media houses.

Sanef noted that it had been informed by eNCA editor-in-chief Mapi Mhlangu that journalists had received threats as a result of Malema's comments on social media platform Twitter.

Mapie is one of the most senior media figures in our country. She runs an important news organisation and conducts herself with openness, humility and courage. Her note on Malema’s reckless comments is worth reading and taking very seriously. https://t.co/t4VySIO3m0 — Sisonke Msimang (@Sisonkemsimang) March 20, 2018

Sanef pointed out that "complaints about ENCA’s editorial coverage should be lodged with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA or the Press Council, in the case of online content."

