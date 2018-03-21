Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

SA editors' forum condemns Malema's 'inflammatory' attack on eNCA

  • South Africa
File: A logo of the South African National Editors' Forum

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has responded to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's attack on eNCA.

Malema accused the media house of "advocating an 'anti-black agenda' and supporting white supremacy."

Sanef said in a media release that it "noted with concern inflammatory remarks made by EFF leader Julius Malema on social media about eNCA and its journalists."

 

 

 

 

The editors forum noted that Malema had a right to criticise the media and to engage editors when he was unhappy with their coverage. But it said "this right does not extend to making spurious and inflammatory remarks that could endanger journalists." It implored the EFF to use appropriate channels to raise its concerns with media houses.

Editor's note: eNCA on Malema and white supremacy

Sanef noted that it had been informed by eNCA editor-in-chief Mapi Mhlangu that journalists had received threats as a result of Malema's comments on social media platform Twitter.

 

 

Sanef pointed out that "complaints about ENCA’s editorial coverage should be lodged with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA or the Press Council, in the case of online content."

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close