SA emergency personnel union condemns burning of ambulance in Limpopo

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Emergency Personnel’s Union on Thursday condemned the attacks, assault and burning of ambulances at Northam in Limpopo early on Thursday morning.

According to a SAEPU statement, EMS crew members that were on night duty were left injured and are being treated at Thabazimbi hospital after they were targeted during a service delivery protest.

“It is very sad and scary because their lives are threatened and are in a serious danger. SAEPU is hurt by the situations that personnel find themselves in, because they suffer and this becomes an everyday thing whereby the Department of Health does not bring up an amicable way of minimising the incidents that takes place in the EMS section,” said SAEPU.

The statement added that the union president will be visiting affected members to provide moral support and that they will further engage with the Health MEC and other relevant bodies over the issue.



African News Agency