SA extends deadline for Zim permit document submission

File: The Department of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced another extension for the closing date for payments and submission of supporting documents and biometrics for the new Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP). Photo: Flickr.com / Brian Indrelunas

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced another extension for the closing date for payments and submission of supporting documents and biometrics for the new Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

The new date is set for 15 February 2018.

The department says the extension is only for those who had their applications submitted by 30 November 2017, but did not pay the prescribed fees. It says that it will not be taking new applications.

“By the end of September 2018, the Department plans to have completed the whole project, including finalising adjudications and issuing out of all new permits,” it said in a statement.

The cut-off date was initially 30 November last year, but was then extended to the 31st of January 2017 with the department hoping that those that had applied would have made the necessary payment and provided the required supporting documents and biometrics.

Offices for payment and submission of the ZEP supporting documents and biometrics

DURBAN MUSGRAVE TOWERS: Musgrave Shopping mall, 5th Floor Musgrave

CAPE TOWN: 2 Long Street, 7th Floor

Port Elizabeth: Office 7C, 1st floor Moffet and Main, Corner 17th Ave & Main Road, Walmer

Johannesburg: Mount Royal Building Unit D, 657 James crescent, Halfway house

Rustenburg: Cnr of Boom and Fatima Bayet street

Kimberly: Unit 3 Building 2, Agri Office Park, N12 Kimberly

Polokwane: Thornhill Shopping Centre, Veldspaat and Munnik Avenue Bendor Par

Nelspruit: Office 5 F, Nedbank Building, 30 Brown Street

Bloemfontein: Suite 4, The Park, 14 Reid Street Westdene

George: Unit 5 Eagle View, Progress Street

eNCA