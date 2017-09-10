SA has more lions on the loose than you might think

File: Captured in Africa says there are more than 20 lions currently roaming freely in SA. Photo: eNUUS / eNCA Afrikaans

JOHANNESBURG - A tracking and recovery team believe it's only a matter of time before they capture 5 lions roaming the Fochville countryside west of Johannesburg.

They've been searching for them for over a month.

Vast tracts of open farmland has made it easy for the predators to move around.

People in the area are worried about the five predators roaming about.

Captured in Africa has been working closely with local authorities in the recapture process.

The NGO believes the lions may have been kept on a private property.

Lions escaping from their enclosures is not as uncommon as South Africans may think.

Captured in Africa says there are more than 20 currently roaming freely.

eNCA