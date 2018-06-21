SAJBD condemns 'alarming' anti-Semitic attacks

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) on Thursday raised concerns about the "alarming" anti-Semitic attacks against its community in the country.

A video of a passenger shouting bad words against Jews while waiting for his luggage at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport went viral on social media on Thursday.

“The posts show how easily radical anti-Israeli sentiment can spill over into hateful slurs and threats against Jewish people in general. We are being told that we are ‘scum’, ‘rats’, ‘bastards’, ‘pigs’, ‘swine’ and ‘fat-nosed f***ks’. We are further being warned that “our time is coming” and that “the Holocaust will be a picnic after we are done with you,” the board said in a statement.

“A mural with a German flag, with a swastika inserted on it, also appeared this morning in Hamilton Street in Coronationville.”

SAJBD chairperson Shaun Zagnoev said that while it was unfortunately common to find anti-Semitic content online, it was rare for it to take so virulent and inflammatory a form as the latest comments.

Zagnoev said this generated great anxiety and anger in the Jewish community.

“There is simply no place for hate in our country,” Zagnoev added.

eNCA