SA needs to oust oligarchs and counter state capture: SACP

CAPE TOWN – The South African Communist Party on Thursday said democratic institutions needed to band together to rid South Africa of oligarchs, be they black or white, and fight corruption and state capture.

“We do not need to create any more private oligopolies, monopolies and oligarchs who exploit the masses of our people and manipulate political power, authorities and our basic wealth and resources,” the party said in its Freedom Day statement.

“This is why, as the SACP, we are pushing for principled unity of all progressive and revolutionary democratic organisations and people around the following pillars of a common programme.”

It said the second phase of a national democratic revolution must include “radical economic emancipation”.

This meant speeding up land redistribution, rolling back the concentration of wealth in the hands of a minority and “deal(ing) decisively with corruption, rent-seeking and corporate capture”.

The SACP said decisive policies, including a wealth tax, would be needed to reduce class and race inequality and change patterns of ownership.

It advocated the creation of collective forms of ownership, such as cooperatives, to empower workers, and efforts to revive manufacturing to create jobs, calling the reliance on export of raw goods a relic of colonialism.

