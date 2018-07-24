SA optimistic about Brics summit

JOHANNESBURG - The Brics summit is upon us and as host nation South Africa is optimistic - the event will be a resounding success.

Khayelihle Khumalo reports that preparations made thus far have been given the thumbs up.

"We would like to make sure that Africa benefits from Brics like we are," said International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

That's the promise from Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. It's not just a summit for Pretoria - but for the benefit of the rest of the continent.

Brics nations are also keeping a close watch on international issues - top of the mind - the raging trade war between China and America which may have far-reaching consequences.

"Brics countries will be obviously concerned about the direction that our multilateral arrangement is taking and tariffs placed on particular exports," said Sisulu.

The host nation wants its voice heard - on trade but also peacekeeping, vaccine research and gender issues.

The list of dignitaries is an impressive one.

"His Excellency Mauricio Macri, President of the Argentine Republic, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey and His Excellency Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of the Republic of Jamaica," said International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister, Luwellyn Landers.

By the end of this week, it will all culminate in the Johannesburg declaration being adopted.

As part of Brics outreach programme, a number of African heads of state will be part of the summit.

These include leaders from Rwanda, Gabon, Uganda, Angola and Senegal. Once again, a sign that Pretoria's foreign policy is about advancing African development.

eNCA