SA Parliament wishes Christians a “joyous, wonderful” Christmas

JOHANNESBURG – The presiding officers of Parliament on Saturday wished all Christians in South Africa a joyous and wonderful Christmas.

“Christmas is one of the key celebrations on the Christian calendar and Christians mark the event with special celebrations, fellowship, sharing and giving to others – as a way of marking the birth of Christ,” Parliament said in a statement.

“As we travel to various destinations to spend time with our loved ones, let’s be mindful of our behaviour on the roads, exercise necessary caution, patience and strictly adhere to all the rules of the road. As we participate in festivities to mark this important occasion, let’s do so responsibly and ensure a safe environment for ourselves and for those around us.”

Parliament encouraged South Africans to be each other’s keepers during the period of joy and goodwill, calling on everyone to “be thoughtful and helpful to the less fortunate, the destitute and the infirm”.

“Those who are taking time out to rest during this period are urged to take it easy and recharge to rejoin our collective and continuous endeavours to build a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa.”

African News Agency