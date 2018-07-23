SA population grows to over 57 million

File: The population of South Africa has grown to over 57 million in 2018 according to StatsSA's mid-year estimates.

JOHANNESBURG – The population of South Africa has grown to 57,73 million in 2018 according to mid-year estimates report by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) released on Monday.

"We are talking about mid-year population estimates which use the latest fertility, mortality, and migration data to estimate the size of the population of the Republic of South Africa. Now, the mid-year estimates for 2018, we are sitting at 57, 73 million people that are living in South Africa," said Statistician-General of South Africa Risenga Maluleke at a media briefing in Pretoria.

Gauteng continues to record the largest share of the population with approximately 14,7 million people (25,4%) living in the province followed by KwaZulu Natal (KZN).

The Northern Cape remains the province with the smallest share of the South African population at approximately 1, 23 million (2,1%).

The report further indicates that the female population in the country has remained stable year on year at approximately 51% (approximately 29, 5 million).

The report, which also carried information on the prevalence of HIV AND Aids, also said that the proportion of elderly persons (aged 60 and older) is increasing over time.

“Life expectancy at birth for 2018 is estimated at 61,1 years for males and 67,3 years for females,” reads the report.

“Of the elderly aged 60 years and older, the highest percentage 24,0% (1,18 million) reside in Gauteng.”

*Additional report by ANA

eNCA