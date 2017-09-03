SA scoops two awards at Moz international trade fair

PRETORIA – South Africa was the centre of attraction and the envy of about 30 countries at the Mozambique International Trade Fair, commonly known as FACIM, on Saturday when it scooped two awards at a ceremony hosted by Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosário.

South Africa romped home with the best pavillion award, while Kama Industries, a Johannesburg-based company producing audible and visual signalling devices, was voted the best exhibitor at FACIM 2017, the trade and industry department (dti) said on Sunday.



South African High Commissioner to Mozambique Mandisi Mpahlwa, who received the country’s award, could not contain his excitement as it was third time lucky for SA after coming third last year and second in 2015, the dti said.



“This award talks to South Africa’s high regard for Mozambique in general, and FACIM in particular, and the seriousness with which we approached the exhibition. All of these are reflected in the number and calibre of companies that we bring here, and an effort that we make in putting up an aesthetically pleasing pavillion that stands out from the rest through its structure, branding, mix of sectors, and calibre of companies,” Mpahlwa said.



More importantly, what set the SA pavillion apart from the rest and captured the imagination of the judges were the actual tangible products that were showcased by the 20 companies the dti assisted to exhibit at the trade fair.



“Most of the pavilions contained very little in terms of the actual products but were dominated by posters of what their companies produce. The products on our stands did not only fascinate the judges but they also attracted a lot of attention and interest from the throngs of people who visited our pavillion. The fact that they could literally see the products resulted in them spending more time at the various stands speaking to our exhibitors about their products which they could touch and discern,” Mpahlwa said.



Kama Industries product specialist Bert Urban said he felt humbled by the recognition and the reward he received on behalf of his company.



“People who visited my stand were impressed by all the interesting audible and visual signalling devices that we displayed because they literally saw, touched, and heard them, much to their fascination. The award will surely give our company more exposure in Mozambique and hopefully this will translate into business as we are looking at exporting our products to the country,” Urban said.

African News Agency