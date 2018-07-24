DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

SA scores big as it sets the stage for Brics meeting

  • South Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Tuesday at the Union Buildings on the Chinese's President's official state visit. Photo: @PresidencyZA

JOHANNESBURG - China and South Africa have signed several trade agreements, amounting to over $14,7 billion (approximately R200 billion).

President Cyril Ramaphosa met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Tuesday at the Union Buildings on the Chinese's President's official state visit. 

 

 

 

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says China follows through on its commitments.
 

Davies says South Africa wants to strengthen its investment relationship with China.

There's good news for Eskom as well after it secured a $2,5 billion (approximately R33 billion) loan from China’s Development Bank.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe explains what the parastatal will use the money for.

 

This week South Africa will be hosting a Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (Brics) summit.  

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close