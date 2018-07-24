SA scores big as it sets the stage for Brics meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Tuesday at the Union Buildings on the Chinese's President's official state visit. Photo: @PresidencyZA

JOHANNESBURG - China and South Africa have signed several trade agreements, amounting to over $14,7 billion (approximately R200 billion).

President Cyril Ramaphosa met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Tuesday at the Union Buildings on the Chinese's President's official state visit.

President #Ramaphosa: We have signed several Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding that are intended to further deepen our relations, including investment commitments to the value of US$14 billion. #ChinaInSA pic.twitter.com/FZpiyzyv14 — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) July 24, 2018

President #Ramaphosa: President Xi Jinping has indicated that China is ready to invest and work with South Africa in various sectors, such as infrastructure development, ocean economy, green economy, science and technology, agriculture, environment and finance. #ChinaInSA — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) July 24, 2018

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says China follows through on its commitments.



Davies says South Africa wants to strengthen its investment relationship with China.

There's good news for Eskom as well after it secured a $2,5 billion (approximately R33 billion) loan from China’s Development Bank.



Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe explains what the parastatal will use the money for.

This week South Africa will be hosting a Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (Brics) summit.

