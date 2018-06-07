Ill-treatment of patients has SA Society of Psychiatrists concerned

File: It is being reported that patients at Tower Hospital in the Eastern Cape are being subjected to horrific conditions. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Society of Psychiatrists on Wednesday raised concerns about the reported ill-treatment of psychiatric patients at Tower Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

It said patients were being subjected to horrific conditions.

Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba is now investigating the issue.

The South African Society of Psychiatrists’ Zukiswa Zingela sad: “We did find some concerning issues, including how patients were treated, [the] number of deaths, staff shortages, governance and management [issues], and how policies were applied.”

