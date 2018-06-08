SA voted as UN Security Council non-permanent member

File: South Africa has been voted onto the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has been voted onto the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member.

It's the third time in a decade the country has won a place.

South Africa was the only African country standing.

Its candidature to represent the East and Southern African group was endorsed by Southern Africa last year and the African Union in January.

During his address on Africa Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa will use its position on the UN Security Council to unify the continent.

“We are humbled by the endorsement that we as SA have received from the AU to serve in the UN security council for the period 2019-2020. We aim to use this opportunity to promote peace and security in the world and more specifically in Africa where most of the world's conflicts are located,” said Ramaphosa.

eNCA