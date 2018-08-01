LIVE BLOG: Women march against gender-based violence

Total Shutdown movement will march all over the country to protest against gender-based violence. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – Wednesday marks the beginning of Women's Month.

But the Total Shutdown Campaign says South African women have very little to celebrate.

Women and gender non-conforming people will march countrywide on Wednesday against gender-based violence.

The #TotalShutdown movement aims to bring the economy to a standstill to raise awareness.

The action is supported by Saftu, Cosatu and Fedusa.

The march will move through Pretoria.

Women will gather at the old Putco Depot and make their way to the Union Buildings.

They'll then travel down Struben Street, turn into Sophie de Bruyn Street, then into Francis Baard Street.

The procession will then take them onto Nelson Mandela Drive and Madiba Street until they reach the Union Buildings.

