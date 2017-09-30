SAA bailout 'not free money': Treasury

File: National Treasury says the financially crippled South African Airways needs the state's assistance to pay its debt. Photo: AFP / Karen Bleier

JOHANNESBURG – National Treasury director general Dondo Mogajane says the financially crippled South African Airways (SAA) needs the state's assistance to pay its debt.

“One can know that in the last few years SAA has been running at losses, we are worried as government. This is not an ideal situation, we want SAA to come back to its feet and to be profitable. And for it to be profitable, we think we need to address its capital structure. By this R10-billion injection that is what we are hoping to do. It’s not free money and it will come with conditions.”

The country's embattled national carrier has been thrown another life-line by government.

On Friday, Treasury, approved the transfer of funds from the National Revenue Fund to SAA in order to allow the airline to pay its debt to Citibank, a bill of R1,8-billion.

Treasury said the funds will also be used to assist SAA with its immediate working capital requirements.

SAA has a debt of R6,8-billion.

