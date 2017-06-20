SAA optimistic about 'rescue' plan

File: South African Airways is optimistic its five-year plan will come to the rescue. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways is optimistic its five-year plan will come to the rescue.



The airline's financial situation is dire. It's not made a profit in the past few years.

The airline has government guarantees totalling R19-billion.

It’s now in talks with its lenders to renegotiate its loans.

By the end of June, R9-billion will be due.

Only one lender has said the airline must pay back its loan.

Details of several initiatives will be announced once the plan has been by government.

eNCA