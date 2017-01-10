SABC board inquiry to resume on Friday

File: Parliament's committee looking into the SABC's board has delayed resumption of its work until Friday. Photo: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - The parliamentary inquiry looking into the fitness of the SABC board will resume its work on Friday.

Lawmakers were supposed to start hearing submissions on Tuesday, but had to delay proceedings to allow former SABC board chairpersons Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala time to prepare for their appearances.

"We received a letter from Mr Ngubane saying he needs time to adequately prepare for his submissions. The committee resolved to grant him three days to prepare," committee chairperson Vincent Smith said.

Smith said both Tshabalala and Ngubane have confirmed that they will appear before the committee on Friday, January 13.

The committee is set to deliver its final report next month.

eNCA