SABC board ready to tackle challenges

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC's interim board says it's tackling several challenges facing the broadcaster.

The board is working with the Department of Communications to ensure the corporation's financial turnaround.

It will also be reviewing the decision to change the local music and television quota to 90 and 80 percent respectively.

The controversial Multichoice deal, and the SABC's decision to take the Public Protector's report on review, are also on its agenda.

The positions for Group Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer will be advertised immediately.

The board also says it has engaged directly with suspended SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng about comments he made at a press conference on Friday.

