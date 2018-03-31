SABC looking into Kamwendo radio show incident

File: The SABC executive management says it had noted with concern the incident that occurred on the programme 'The Forum at 8' on SAFM. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) executive management has asked for a full report on Friday's incident in which SAfm radio host Sakina Kamwendo's show was reportedly cut short by management.

The SABC executive management had noted with concern the incident that occurred on the programme "The Forum at 8" on SAFM, SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said on Saturday.

"The executive management has requested for a full report on the incident and will engage all involved to get the facts on what really happened and why," he said.

It was also important to deal with the perception that Kamwendo’s contract with the SABC had been terminated. Prior to the programme on Friday, she was engaged by news management on a new slot on SAFM and both parties had signed a new contract to that effect. The process that was followed with Kamwendo was the same for all on-air personalities.

"The SABC executive management will always allow management at the different levels to make decisions in line with their delegated responsibilities and commit to deal with this matter in a fair and transparent manner in the interest of the SABC and the public of South Africa," Kganyago said.

Kamwendo reportedly had her morning show cut abruptly by management halfway through the allotted hour on Friday. The producers of the show were instructed to take Kamwendo off air and fill in the time with any available music, the Mail and Guardian reported.

African News Agency