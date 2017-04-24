SABC lost R200m through 90-percent-local quota

The SABC faced a multiplicity of crises, Mathata Tsedu, deputy chairman of the broadcaster's interim board,told a parliamentary committee on Monday. Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG - Hlaudi Motsoaneng's 90 percent quota on local content has cost the broadcaster more than R200-million, the interim board said on Monday

The board briefed Parliament's Communications Portfolio Committee on its goals to rebuild the public broadcaster.

It said bad decisions made by former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoane had directly contributed to the public losing confidence in the SABC. In turn, it lost much-needed revenue.

The interim board has been at the helm for only a few months.

It was appointed after the former 15-member board was dissolved, including the executive members, following a damning report from an ad-hoc committee that probed the embattled broadcaster’s affairs.

The deputy chairman of the interim board, Mathata Tsedu, said: "The SABC as everyone here knows is facing a multiplicity of crises ranging from funding to liquidity to loss of credibility and audiences, and essentially obsolete technology that will not interface with digital terrestrial television.

"The financial crisis means the SABC is unable to meet its contractual commitments."

