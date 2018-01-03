Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

SABC mourns the death of Lara Kruger

  • South Africa
christelledutoit Photo: Twitter: @KatlegoMaseng1

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Wednesday said it is mourning the death of flamboyant socialite and broadcaster, Thapelo Lehulere, popularly known as Lara Kruger.

Lara was an immensely popular DJ and while she was biologically male, she identified as a woman.

The public broadcaster, in a statement said: "Lara will be remembered for the immense contribution at the SABC as a presenter of Motsweding FM’s weekend show Di direga kae, since joining the station in 2016. Lara’s contribution to the SABC will remain and continue to inspire those who knew her on a personal and professional level."

The SABC described Lara as an all-round entertainer and videogrammer on social media platforms, saying she will be deeply missed.

Details regarding the memorial and funeral service will be announced in due course.

