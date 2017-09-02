SABC non-executive board to be chosen next week

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s communications portfolio committee is expected to announce on Tuesday next week their preferred candidates to serve on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board.

During the interviews on Friday, committee chairman Humphrey Maxegwana said MPs will have their work cut out for them.

“We’ll finalise 12 names on Tuesday morning. In the afternoon of Tuesday we have to present our report to the National Assembly, so you must do your work…,” he said.

MPs sat for over 12 hours from Wednesday to Friday interviewing the 35 shortlisted candidates.

The politicians grilled candidates on their understanding of broadcasting and related laws, how the financial crisis at the SABC could be turned around, and whether they will be able to say no to those seeking to wield political influence over the public broadcaster.

Candidates had a variety of views, including doing away withTV licence fees and rather have government contribute 75 percent of the broadcaster’s funding and a 25 percent contribution from advertisers.

Some interim board members, who were among the 25 candidates for the new board, said that without a government guarantee, the SABC would collapse.

While MPs were tough with candidates, leading to some some arguments between the ruling party MPs and opposition party MPs over board hopefuls on Friday, they were mostly cordial with each other.



African News Agency