SACP hits out at ANC over Sassa crises

DURBAN - The South African Communist Party’s Blade Nzimande has labelled the Sassa crisis a government failure.

It was one of the issues he touched on while delivering the party’s OR Tambo memorial lecture in Durban on Sunday.

Nzimande focused largely on the strained relationship with its alliance partner, the ANC.

He accused the party of taking decisions unilaterally, despite relying on the SACP’s support to win elections.

Part of the communist party’s discussions at its July conference will focus on whether it should stand for elections independently.

Nzimande reiterated his commitment to repair alliance structures, but insists the status quo must change.

He says the SACP will no longer be defending bad decisions by the ANC.

