SACP imbizo urges probe into state capture

JOHANNESBURG – The national imbizo convened by the South African Communist Party in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni this weekend, has adopted a declaration on a “minimum platform of action” anchored on various demands, including the urgent appointment of an independent judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, which was the key remedial action required by the public protector.

The declaration also demanded urgent attention to ensuring good corporate governance and adherence to developmental mandates and public interest priorities in state-owned entities.

“In particular we call for the dissolution of the Eskom board and the reversal of the irregular reappointment of the Eskom CEO [Brian Molefe], the declaration issued after the imbizo on Sunday said.

The imbizo was convened in the context of “deepening, society-wide concern about challenges of leadership, moral decay, and multiple social and economic crises”.

It was attended by more than 230 participants drawn from 33 organisations, including the SACP, African National Congress, the Congress of SA Trade Unions, SA National Civic Organisation, ANC stalwarts and veterans, the Young Communists League of SA, JHB Against Injustice, Business Leadership South Africa, Save South Africa, various components of the community constituency in Nedlac, and grass-roots activists. The Imbizo also received a presentation from the SA Council of Churches’ “unburdening panel” and shared their concerns on state capture.

“Notwithstanding the diversity of the participants present, we all broadly agreed about the nature of the challenges facing our country and the imperative of developing a common minimum platform. The important gains we made collectively as South Africans from the mid 1990s in terms of building a unifying sense of nationhood, a vibrant non-racial democracy, and a progressive constitution are now under threat.

“Despite many advances we have not effectively responded to the persisting social and economic crises in which the majority of South Africans find themselves. The ability to fundamentally transform society is now being corroded by systemic corruption in both the public and private sectors,” it said.

The declaration further demanded an immediate end to the abuse and factionalising of the criminal justice system, notably the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority, and the intelligence services. Important attention also needed to be paid to rebuilding public trust in the SA Police Service and SA Revenue Service. This trust was being eroded by a perception that those responsible for arresting, prosecuting, and convicting those implicated in corrupt activities were either selective or lax in executing their duties.

Other demands included strengthen the oversight role of Parliament; support and a call for immediate implementation of the alliance’s own decision for lifestyle audits of public representatives; and halting the roll-out of the nuclear new build programme pending the conclusion of consultations on the IRP 16.

“We commit to campaign to promote the constitutional values of non-racialism, to fight against xhenophobia and tribalism. We further commit to fight against the epidemic of gender-based violence. We accept that we all have the responsibility to self introspect, to reflect on our own shortcomings, and to deal decisively with internal weaknesses,” the declaration said.

“Those of us from mass formations and grassroots organsiations undertake to mobilise at a popular level and to make the connection between the diversion of public resources through state capture and weaknesses in addressing the challenge of unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

“We commit to raising this minimum programme and these perspectives in our own constituencies and to promote the initiatives we undertook this weekend. We will maintain a broad network of those gathered here and work to include others committed to the defence of our constitutional democracy,” the declaration concluded.

African News Agency